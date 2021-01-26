Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (IVI.L) (LON:IVI) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.55 Per Share

Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (IVI.L) (LON:IVI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (IVI.L)’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of IVI stock opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 180.59 ($2.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 308 ($4.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £157.82 million and a PE ratio of -5.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 267.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 240.19.
About Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (IVI.L)
Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (IVI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (IVI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.