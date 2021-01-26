Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Shares Purchased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 89.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFM. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 131.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,784,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,730 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $7,070,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 55.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after buying an additional 171,049 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 70,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 67.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 59,542 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.10. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

