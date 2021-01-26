Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 1,505,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,338,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91.

About Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC)

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.