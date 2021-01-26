Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX) Shares Gap Down to $0.37

Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.37, but opened at $0.33. Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.57, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Get Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) alerts:

Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.05 million for the quarter.

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells enclosures and related products for telecommunication networks, electric power distribution networks, cable television networks, traffic control systems, and oil and gas installations in North America. It offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.