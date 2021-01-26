Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.06.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $752.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 85.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $826.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $790.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $725.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

