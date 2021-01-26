Interpharm (OTCMKTS:IPAH) vs. Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Financial Review

Interpharm (OTCMKTS:IPAH) and Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Interpharm and Oncternal Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpharm 0 0 0 0 N/A Oncternal Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Oncternal Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oncternal Therapeutics is more favorable than Interpharm.

Profitability

This table compares Interpharm and Oncternal Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpharm N/A N/A N/A Oncternal Therapeutics -746.10% -150.58% -91.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Interpharm and Oncternal Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpharm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oncternal Therapeutics $2.42 million 96.73 -$34.19 million ($1.56) -3.85

Interpharm has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oncternal Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Interpharm has a beta of 3.28, indicating that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncternal Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.1% of Interpharm shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Interpharm beats Oncternal Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interpharm

Interpharm Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of pharmaceutical products. The company was founded on July 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer. It also develops TK-216, a small-molecule that is designed to inhibit E26 transformation specific family of oncoproteins, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with Ewing sarcoma and in combination with vincristine chemotherapy. In addition, the company develops a chimeric antigen receptor-T product candidate that targets ROR1, which is in preclinical development for treating hematologic cancers and solid tumors. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a research and development collaboration with Karolinska Institutet to advance novel ROR1-targeting cell therapies focused on CAR-T cells and CAR-NK cells. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

