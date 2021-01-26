International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Raised by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 486,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,260,000 after buying an additional 28,778 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

In other news, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,226,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,893,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.