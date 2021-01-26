International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 525.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.96.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.91. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $66.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.