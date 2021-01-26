International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. B. Riley upped their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $567.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $505.91 and a 200-day moving average of $402.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $585.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

