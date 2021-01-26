International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Fastly by 498.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $207,128.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 255,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,361,843.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 19,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $1,518,637.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,320,884.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,366 shares of company stock worth $15,780,520. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $105.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.39 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

