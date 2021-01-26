International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 364 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 143.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,247 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 0.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in VMware by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,169 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $136.28 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $163.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.91 and its 200-day moving average is $108.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

