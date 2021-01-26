International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $271,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $37,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of McKesson by 393.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 69.2% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $183.15 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,656 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

