International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $226,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,250,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,959,206,000 after acquiring an additional 244,870 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,128,000 after acquiring an additional 194,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,935,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,703,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,637,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O stock opened at $60.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on O shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

