International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $97.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $144.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

