Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.49. Intercorp Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $334.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.94 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,695,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.