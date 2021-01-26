InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IHG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Peel Hunt lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.
NYSE IHG opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.13. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $67.44.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
