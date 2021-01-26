Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.15-1.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of IPAR opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.35. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $160.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $58,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,146. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

