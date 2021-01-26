Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.15-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $539-539 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $502.95 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.20-1.25 EPS.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average is $48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $72.94.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $160.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.80 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.13.

In other news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,400 shares of company stock worth $2,083,146 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

