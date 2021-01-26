Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target increased by Truist from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.94.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Intel by 400.5% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 32,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,164,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 907,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $46,998,000 after purchasing an additional 62,810 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

