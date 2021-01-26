Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Sell Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has a $58.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Shares of INTC opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

