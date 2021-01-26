Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price upped by Roth Capital from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on INTC. Bank of America lowered Intel to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,239,509,000 after buying an additional 968,402 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $998,219,000 after buying an additional 832,767 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

