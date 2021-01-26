Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 251.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,070 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

IART stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.91. 25,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,978. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.82. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $70.67.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $370.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.91 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

