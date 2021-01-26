INT Chain Hits Market Cap of $10.81 Million (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, INT Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and approximately $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00072246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.23 or 0.00806398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00048900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.70 or 0.04324091 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017387 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain (CRYPTO:INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

