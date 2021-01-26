Insureum (ISR) Market Cap Reaches $1.04 Million

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Insureum token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insureum has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $301,846.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insureum has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insureum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00072105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $277.39 or 0.00861960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00052419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.94 or 0.04412365 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017565 BTC.

Insureum Token Profile

ISR is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

Insureum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.