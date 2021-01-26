Insight Chain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.55 Million (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Insight Chain has a market capitalization of $532.26 million and $2.55 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insight Chain has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Insight Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00004810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00065085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003950 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003611 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003071 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Insight Chain Token Profile

Insight Chain (INB) is a token. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 tokens. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “INB blockchain is a commercial basic public blockchain, aiming at establishing the world's first data ecosystem public blockchain with infinite scalability by realizing a secure and efficient blockchain system, as well as business data structural storage onto blockchain and transaction, and truly supporting high currency internet applications operation on the blockchain. INB blockchain introduces a brand new consensus algorithm: VDPoS (Validated DPoS) Consensus, and the algorithm is an organic combination of DPoS + BFT + Validation Nodes, introducing validation nodes on the basis of DPoS consensus, choosing validation nodes based on VRF random selection mechanism, and validation nodes use BFT consensus to realize twice validation of blocks. “

Insight Chain Token Trading

Insight Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

