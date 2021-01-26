Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells 905 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Mark Daniels sold 905 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $174,665.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Daniels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $62,996.70.

On Thursday, December 24th, Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $104,029.80.

TWST stock traded down $23.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,267. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.35. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. Research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 256.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 474.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

