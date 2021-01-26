Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $58,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Tuesday, December 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total transaction of $52,914.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $42,126.00.

PLMR opened at $98.29 on Tuesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.97 and its 200 day moving average is $91.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.42 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 26,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Palomar by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Palomar by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.