Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells 57,198 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $18,474,382.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,897,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,645,582.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $20,296,188.90.

On Friday, November 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.79, for a total transaction of $9,445,079.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.65, for a total transaction of $29,406,195.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.30, for a total transaction of $8,798,230.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total transaction of $27,007,827.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $8,948,730.00.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.70. 3,499,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,554,727. The company has a market cap of $326.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

