Insider Selling: iLOOKABOUT Corp. (ILA.V) (CVE:ILA) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

iLOOKABOUT Corp. (ILA.V) (CVE:ILA) insider Cassandra Capital L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,808,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,885,143.20.

CVE:ILA traded down C$0.10 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,951,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,398. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.32. iLOOKABOUT Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.75.

iLOOKABOUT Corp. (ILA.V) (CVE:ILA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.92 million for the quarter.

iLOOKABOUT Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and data licenses and technology managed services to the real estate industry in Canada and the United States. The company offers GeoViewPort, a web-based platform that enables assessment professionals to simultaneously generate customized portals to view multiple elements related to a property, including street level imagery, aerial imagery, advanced mapping tools, property valuation details, comparable property analysis, and structural characteristics.

