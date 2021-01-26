Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells 43,258 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 43,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,730,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

S. Macgregor Jr. Read also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 6,742 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $275,747.80.

On Friday, December 18th, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 307,614 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $11,381,718.00.

GO traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.59. 868,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on GO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.92.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

