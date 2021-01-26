Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Sells 1,137 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $43,501.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,734.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 8X8 alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, Matthew Zinn sold 68 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $2,497.64.

On Friday, December 18th, Matthew Zinn sold 421 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $13,038.37.

On Monday, December 14th, Matthew Zinn sold 16,929 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $507,023.55.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Matthew Zinn sold 4,185 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $66,123.00.

Shares of 8X8 stock traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $36.67. The company had a trading volume of 830,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,635. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 0.98. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The business had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in 8X8 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in 8X8 by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in 8X8 by 4.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 8X8 by 9.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EGHT. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.