Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) will report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Inphi posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inphi will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inphi.

Get Inphi alerts:

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $180.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.59 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

IPHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.93.

NASDAQ IPHI traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $177.61. 2,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,265. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -137.89, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.54 and a 200-day moving average of $146.24. Inphi has a 12 month low of $55.72 and a 12 month high of $182.22.

In other news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total value of $69,468,959.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 2,580.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,778,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,668,000 after purchasing an additional 698,053 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 690.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 530,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 463,639 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,506,000 after purchasing an additional 274,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Inphi by 924.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 245,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,595,000 after acquiring an additional 221,837 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

See Also: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inphi (IPHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.