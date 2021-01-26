Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$7.26 million during the quarter.

