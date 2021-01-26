Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAY. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 1,865.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $28.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.