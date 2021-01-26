Ingersoll Rand (IR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR):

1/20/2021 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Ingersoll Rand was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

1/12/2021 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $58.00.

12/15/2020 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Ingersoll Rand was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

12/14/2020 – Ingersoll Rand was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

IR traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average is $38.89.

Get Ingersoll Rand Inc alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 54,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,311,599.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,686 shares of company stock worth $5,399,155. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.