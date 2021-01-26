Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) fell 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. 534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ISMAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Indra Sistemas alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. The company designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.