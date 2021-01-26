Independent Research Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL)

Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARL. Warburg Research set a €27.20 ($32.00) target price on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €21.03 ($24.74).

ARL stock opened at €19.36 ($22.78) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of €18.18. Aareal Bank AG has a 52-week low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 52-week high of €31.29 ($36.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

