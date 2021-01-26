Incent (INCNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.42 Million

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Incent token can currently be bought for $0.0742 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $348.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Incent has traded 74.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00052474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00128081 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00072047 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00277991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00068186 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038077 BTC.

About Incent

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,426 tokens. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

