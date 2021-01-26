Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (IGP.V) (CVE:IGP) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (IGP.V) (CVE:IGP) fell 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 7,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30.

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (IGP.V) (CVE:IGP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.02 million during the quarter.

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. cultivates and processes ginseng in the province of Ontario. It is also involved in the sale of dried ginseng to wholesalers through distributors in China. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

