Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) Trading Up 5.8%

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) shares were up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 213,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 370% from the average daily volume of 45,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Immuron stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Immuron as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops oral immunotherapy polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of infectious and immune modulated diseases in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Research and Development, and Hyperimmune Products.

