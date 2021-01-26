ImageCoin (IMG) Trading 36.3% Lower This Week

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $258,368.63 and approximately $182,718.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 36.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000145 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000993 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000660 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 10,818,528 coins. ImageCoin's official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

