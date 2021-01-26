ImageCash (IMGC) Hits Market Cap of $35,628.46

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. ImageCash has a market capitalization of $35,628.46 and approximately $67,604.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ImageCash has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImageCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00053719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00128539 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00072541 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00281233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00069861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00037414 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,184,623 coins and its circulating supply is 5,065,623 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

ImageCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.