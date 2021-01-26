IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $554,335.59 and approximately $31,468.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00072737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $253.15 or 0.00777646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00048614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.68 or 0.04247501 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017591 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Profile

IHT is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

