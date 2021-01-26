IFP Advisors Inc Sells 653 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in Facebook by 3.3% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 4.1% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Facebook by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $278.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.73. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $791.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total value of $15,408,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $365,637,255 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

