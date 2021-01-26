IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 492 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 876,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $389,451,000 after acquiring an additional 507,918 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,921,000 after acquiring an additional 291,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,306,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $361.88 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.93. The company has a market capitalization of $160.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. CSFB raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.