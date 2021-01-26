IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 2,998 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $261.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.96. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $707.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.78.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

