IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 12,815 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,614 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,287 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 464.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,256,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,751,000 after buying an additional 1,034,045 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,826,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,126,000 after buying an additional 776,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5,793.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 620,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,385,000 after buying an additional 609,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Gabelli cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $64.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.68. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $67.80. The firm has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a PE ratio of -589.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

