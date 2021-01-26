IFP Advisors Inc Has $22.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $136.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.36. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.95 and a 1-year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.