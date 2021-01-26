IFP Advisors Inc Has $12.79 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 0.5% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $68.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.18. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

