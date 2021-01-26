IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 186,244 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) by 11,226.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,244 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 125.27% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000.

BJUL stock opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.92. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $30.33.

